PHOENIX (AP/3TV/CBS 5) — The funeral service for fallen Salt River Police Officer Clayton Townsend is set to be held today in Peoria.
The service is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Christ’s Church of the Valley in Peoria.
Authorities say the funeral procession prior to the service is expected to briefly close parts of a highway and several roads in Phoenix.
Arizona Department of Transportation officials say the procession will travel along several miles of the Loop 101 from the Scottsdale area to Peoria as well as freeway entrance ramps.
Road closures on Tuesday morning for funeral procession:
• 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.: North Hayden Road from East McKellips to East McDowell roads.
• 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.: East McDowell Road from North Hayden Road to North Loop 101 Freeway.
• 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.: North Loop 101 Freeway (Northbound only with rolling closure).
• 8:45 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.: North 67th Avenue to West Happy Valley Road.
Honors will be immediately following services.
Townsend was fatally struck by a car last Tuesday night while conducting a traffic stop on the Loop 101 near Scottsdale.
He had served five years with the Salt River Police Department, an agency of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.
The driver of the vehicle, Jerry Sanstead, told officers he was texting while driving when he crossed over two lanes and then struck Townsend. He has been released on bond after being charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangerment.
Townsend is survived by his widow and a 10-month-old child.
