PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sandra Day O’Connor’s dementia diagnosis is shedding light on the devastating disease affecting millions of Americans each year.
O’Connor, the first woman on the United States Supreme Court, says she has the beginning stages of dementia and “probably Alzheimer’s disease.”
O’Connor says the diagnosis was made “some time ago” and that she is “no longer able to participate in public life.”
According to a 2018 Alzheimer’s Association report, Arizona will see a nearly 43% increase in Alzheimer’s cases by 2025.
“The Alzheimer’s growth rate in Arizona is stunning,” said Dan Lawler, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Desert Southwest Chapter.
In fact, the findings show Arizona has the second highest growth rate in the country. Alzheimer’s disease is the fifth leading cause of death in the state.
“It is time to take notice. It is time to take action. We must chance the trajectory of this disease,” Lawler said.
Of the estimated 5.7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s, 140,000 are Arizona residents.
“Research is still evolving, but evidence is strong that people can reduce their risk of cognitive decline by making key lifestyle changes, including participating in regular physical activity, staying socially engaged, and maintaining good heart health,” Katie Skvarce with the Alzheimer’s Association said.
The Alzheimer's Association says there are 10 things you can do regularly to keep your brain healthy.
Ways to love your brain:
1) Break a sweat - Get regular exercise
2) Hit the books - Take a class at a local community college
3) Butt out - Stop smoking
4) Follow your heart - Keep your heart healthy impacts cognitive health
5) Heads up! - Brain injury can raise your risk of cognitive decline
6) Fuel up right - A balanced diet supports cognitive health
7) Catch some ZZZ's - Not enough sleep can cause memory problems
8) Take care of your mental health - Seek treatment for depression and stress
9) Buddy up - Stay socially engaged
10) Stump yourself - Challenge your mind with puzzles and games
If you think a loved one may be experiencing symptoms of Alzheimer's, it's best to have the conversation with them as early as possible.
Signs of Alzheimer's include:
1) Memory loss that disrupts daily life
2) Challenges in planning or solving problems
3) Difficulty completing familiar tasks
4) Confusion with time or place
5) Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships
6) New problems with words in speaking or writing
7) Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps
8) Decreased or poor judgement
9) Withdrawal from work or social activities
10) Changes in mood and personality
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.