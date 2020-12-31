PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel is home from the hospital and recovering from a fall that resulted in a brain bleed.

Adel fell in her home and was hospitalized the night of Nov. 3, she suffered from bleeding in her brain that required emergency surgery. Adel was treated at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix following her surgery.

Adel's spokeswoman, Jennifer Liewer, said Adel signed her oath of office and looks forward to serving as County Attorney.

"She is so appreciative of everyone’s well wishes and looks forward to seeing all of you in the new year."

Adel was in a tight race against Democrat challenger Julie Gunnigle for the County Attorney seat. Adel maintained a lead after Election Night, and on Nov. 9, Gunnigle conceded to Adel and wished her well.

Adel was appointed to head up the Maricopa County Attorney's Office in October 2019 after former Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery became a judge for the Arizona Supreme Court.