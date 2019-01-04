PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's not something you expect a friend to tell you over dinner.
“I have cold urticaria, which is essentially an allergy to the cold," my friend April Sanders told me recently.
When I sat down and did some research, I found out that it's real and more common than you would think.
"We do see it, but I think the more common ones we hear about are people being allergic to nuts or strawberries or shellfish. Being allergic to cold, it’s strange but it is true. said Lydia Rabon, Pediatrician at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
The symptoms and reactions can vary widely.
“What happens is when they (people with the condition) go in the cold their skin releases something called histamine into the body and what it does is causes the skin to swell or to create hives" Rabon explained.
Sanders first noticed her symptoms when she washed her hands with cold water. At first, she thought her skin was reacting to the soap.
Then she noticed something.
"A really cold breeze would come over my hands and they would start to have the same reaction. Red, swelling, itching" said Sanders.
After months of tests by her doctor, a blood test showed she had cold urticaria.
"It's been a little life-altering," said Sanders.
Although born and raised in Phoenix, Sanders now lives in Chicago where winter is downright frigid.
"I live four blocks from my work; I used to walk but now my husband has to drive me there and drop me at the door. And I’m heavily bundled kind of like the kid from 'A Christmas Story,' a lot of layers," Sanders said with a laugh.
Dressing in layers and limiting her time outside is just the start.
"Essentially I’m on a full day of Claritin 24-Hour and take two Zyrtec pills at night," said Sanders.
Although allergy pills keep her reactions under control Sanders now has to carry an EpiPen at all times. Because it’s not just the cold outside she has to worry about.
"I could drink a glass of water with ice in it and my throat could swell up and I could go into anaphylaxis shock," said Sanders.
Sanders is still figuring out what she can and cannot do. Being a triathlete, one about being allergic to the cold is particularly hard for Sanders.
"I grew up here in Arizona; I’ve been swimming my entire life. It's disheartening because I can't even get in a pool right now; it's too dangerous for me" said Sanders.
She is hopeful that through diet, exercise and medication she will be OK. Otherwise she will have to consider moving back to Phoenix to be in a warmer climate.
"This can be scary; I don't know if it's going to get worse or get better" said Sanders.
