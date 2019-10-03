MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Allegiant will begin two new nonstop routes to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport this week.
The routes will come from McAllen, Texas and Redmond, Oregon.
Allegiant is offering round-trip fares on the new routes for as low as $59 each way to celebrate.
The nonstop routes will operate twice weekly. The first, McAllen via MCallen Miller International Airport, begins on Oct. 3 and the second, Redmond via Redmond Municipal Airport, begins on Oct. 4.
Allegiant now serves 45 cities from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport with the addition of these routes.
“We are excited to keep expanding our network as we introduce more routes to the Valley of the Sun,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “Phoenix’s desert charm extends across its red-rock buttes and rich culture, capturing the true spirit of Southwestern tradition. We are proud to continue introducing more people to this vibrant destination.”
For more on fares, flight days and times, visit allegiant.com.