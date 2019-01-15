MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Allegiant has announced two new routes to Phoenix.
The non-stop routes to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport come in from Grand Junction, Colorado and Kalispell, Montana.
Round trip routes to Grand Junction, Colorado will begin on April 5, 2019 and Kalispell, Montana beginning May 15, 2019.
According to Allegiant, the routes will be flying into Phoenix twice a week, bringing close to 18,000 passengers to the area every year.
Chair of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority, Jeff Serdy said that 2018 was the busiest year in the history of the airport, and he is hoping these new routes will help ensure that the trend continues.
Allegiant is offering fares starting at $49 to celebrate the expansion.
Click here for more information about Allegiant flights out Mesa.
(1) comment
Their fares may start at $49 however another $25 for a carry on, $50 for each checked bag, $25 to tip the pilot, $... for whatever else they can think of.
