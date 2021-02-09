MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Allegiant has announced a highly-anticipated East Valley route just in time for summer travel.
Allegiant announced on Tuesday morning they will begin flights from Mesa to San Diego. The hour flight from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport to San Diego International Airport will begin on May 27. One-way fares start as low as $39.
"As summer approaches, we expect a lot of pent-up demand for travel, especially for places where people can hike, fish, camp or visit the beach," said Drew Wells, Allegiant's senior vice president of revenue. "With this expansion, we've added even more service to destinations known for their outdoor appeal. Now, with Allegiant's low-cost, nonstop service, travelers will have easy, affordable access to the cities they want to visit."
The introductory fares for the new San Diego flights must be purchased by Feb. 10 and travel must be completed by Aug. 16. Learn more and book tickets here.