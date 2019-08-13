MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Allegiant is bringing more routes to the ever-growing Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport this year.
Allegiant announced Tuesday three new nonstop routes to Phoenix area from Bentonville, Arkansas; Fort Collins, Colorado; and Traverse City, Michigan.
Two of the routes will be year-round: Traverse City and Fort Collins. Traverse City will begin Nov. 13 and Fort Collins on Nov. 22.
Bentonville will be a seasonal route beginning on Nov. 14.
The new nonstop routes will fly into Phoenix twice weekly and bring nearly 36,000 passengers to the Phoenix area annually, according to Allegiant.
"The Valley of the Sun has so much to offer visitors, and the timing of these latest routes couldn't be more perfect for those in search of a warm winter getaway," said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue.
To celebrate the expansion, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new routes for as low as $49.
For more information on flights out of the Phoenix area from Allegiant, click here.
