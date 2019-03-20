MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- "They always have your back, no matter what. And we always have fun together," said Sofia Carroll, member of Mesa's "Girls Out Loud" robotics team.
Sofia, along with pals Payton Maguire, Kassidy Lopez and Lucy Boyer, have all been best friends since kindergarten.
"Yeah, it's been a long time, but we've had a lot of fun," said Payton.
Now in middle school, life for the girls is busy. So to keep their bond strong, they decided to form a robotics club.
"Our team name was 'Girls Out Loud,' and we choose that because we are a team of all girls and proud of that," said Lucy.
The thing was, the girls didn't really know much about robotics!
"We all just wanted to do it for fun. Like, we didn't care how far we went or if we won any awards. We thought it would be a fun learning experience," said Payton.
Since July, the girls have been meeting up twice a week for four hours of training.
"It's hard work, but you are still having fun and learning, and you also learn lifelong skills," said Kassidy.
The team's first task? Build a robot.
"We used an EB3 brick for the main part of the robot and built off of it with Legos," said Sofia.
"It would complete missions and go through obstacles" said Kassidy.
Soon, it was time to focus on the state competition.
"The theme was 'into orbit,'" said Payton.
The girls focused on social issues, and came up with an invention to combat astronaut loneliness.
"We made some VR glasses which make it so that astronauts can see things on earth while still in space," said Lucy.
The girls' hard work paid off, and they were given multiple awards at the regional and state levels.
"It made us feel really good! We won an award, the project award, and it was really fun," said Payton.
