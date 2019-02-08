PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's "all clear" at the Arizona State Capitol after a possible bomb threat was reported earlier.
A suspect has been taken into custody.
According to DPS, a call came in just before 11 a.m. Friday about a "suspicious person."
A trooper located the suspect on the crosswalk between Wesley Bolin Park and the Capitol Plaza.
The suspect indicated he had a bomb in his bag. He was then placed under arrest.
The AZDPS Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) Unit arrived on scene and determined the package did not contain an explosive.
The scene has since been cleared and the suspect will be booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff's Department Fourth Avenue Jail in downtown Phoenix.
Charges are pending.
