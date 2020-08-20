PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel has announced an arrest and indictment in a high profile cold case dating back almost 20 years.

In a news conference Thursday, Adel said a suspect has been arrested and charged in the case of Alissa Turney, who went missing in Phoenix in 2001.

Alissa disappeared on the last day of her junior year at Paradise Valley High School. She was last seen at her home near 34th Street and Bell Road.

Now, Alissa's step-father, Michael Roy Turney, has been taken into custody in connection with her disappearance. He had told police that on the day Alissa disappeared, he took Alissa out of school early and they went out to lunch, then came home. The teen was never seen again.

Alissa's sister and other family members searched for answers for the next 19 years. "This family has longed for her, and has longed to have answers for so long," Adel said. "They didn't give up on Alissa."

Adel had a message for Alissa's sister, who never gave up the search. She called Sarah's perseverance and commitment to the search "a testament to love of a sister." She said, "Because of that love, Alissa's light has never gone out."

Adel said "the credit goes to the Phoenix Police Department" for this arrest. Phoenix police chief Jeri Williams also took the podium, and talked about the countless people who worked endless hours to bring Alissa justice. "They never let setbacks deter them," she said.

Michael Turney was arrested Thursday afternoon in Mesa. He faces second-degree murder charges in the death of his step-daughter.

In 2010, Michael was arrested and pleaded guilty to possessing 26 unregistered pipe bombs. He served 10 years in a federal prison. But detectives say this had nothing to do with Alissa's death. "Him going to jail for that is not justice for Alissa."