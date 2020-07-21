CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new grocery store is coming to the Valley. Aldi has announced its plans to open in the Phoenix area.
The franchise plans to open stores at the following locations this year:
November 2020: 2844 S. Alma School Road, Chandler
November 2020: 24665 N. Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria
December 2020: 845 N. Estrella Parkway, Goodyear
December 2020: 1801 Pecos Road, Gilbert
Aldi has more than 2,000 stores across 36 states. These four stores will be the first to open in Arizona. There are several Aldi locations in Southern California.
Aldi has a unique shopping experience where 90% of the products are Aldi exclusive brands. Shoppers will also need a quarter to get a shopping cart. Once you return the cart to the proper area, you will get your quarter back.
The four new Aldi stores will bring 90 jobs to the area. Click here to apply for a job right now.