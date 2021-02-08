GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Aldi has announced an opening date for the grand opening in Gilbert.
The new store at 1801 E. Pecos Road will open on Feb. 15 at 8 a.m.
The Gilbert location will be the fourth location to open in the Phoenix-area within the past year. There are already Aldi locations in Chandler, Goodyear and Peoria.
Aldi has a unique shopping experience where 90% of the products are Aldi exclusive brands. Shoppers will also need a quarter to get a shopping cart. Once you return the cart to the proper area, you will get your quarter back.
“We are excited to open our first ALDI store in Gilbert. This new store is a direct response to customer demand for high-quality groceries at the unbeatable prices that only ALDI can offer,” said Tom Cindel, Moreno Valley Group Director of Operations and Logistics for ALDI. “We believe easy access to fresh food is essential, and we look forward to doing our part by opening this new Gilbert store to serve the community. Our promise is regardless of how the market shifts, shoppers can trust ALDI will offer the best value on groceries every time they shop.”
The Gilbert store will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.