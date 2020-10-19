PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Aldi is getting ready to open its first Arizona stores in November.

The grocery store chain announced on Monday afternoon the Chandler and Goodyear locations will open on Thursday, Nov. 5. The Chandler store will be located at 2844 S. Alma School Road and in Goodyear you will find the store at 845 N. Estrella Parkway.

Aldi is still planning to open stores in Peoria and Gilbert in late 2020.

“We’re thrilled to continue expanding in the Southwest, and we take great pride in reaching this milestone as we open our first Arizona stores,” said Tom Cindel, Group Director of Operations and Logistics for ALDI. “Our aggressive growth plans have always been centered around providing as many people as possible the high-quality, affordable groceries they can count on every day. We know easy access to fresh food and household essentials is invaluable, especially now. At ALDI, we’re dedicated to doing our part by serving our local communities, and we can’t wait to introduce shoppers in the Chandler and Goodyear areas to the ALDI difference.”

Aldi has more than 2,000 stores across 36 states. These four stores will be the first to open in Arizona. There are several Aldi locations in Southern California.

Aldi has a unique shopping experience where 90% of the products are Aldi exclusive brands. Shoppers will also need a quarter to get a shopping cart. Once you return the cart to the proper area, you will get your quarter back.

The four new Aldi stores will bring 90 jobs to the area. Click here to apply for a job right now.