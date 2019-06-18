PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix fire crews are battling a brush fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in the northwest Valley.
The fire started around 3 p.m. near 67th Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
The flames were burning dangerously close to homes in the area, and crews in multiple locations worked to protect those homes.
The second-alarm fire has extended up the side of a nearby mountain, with the houses below.
A second-alarm assignment means multiple units have been dispatched to the scene.
As our chopper flew overhead, you could see heavy smoke pouring into the sky as flames scorched the dry brush below.
Phoenix police warned drives to be aware of road restrictions on Happy Valley Road between 63rd and 67th avenues.
