GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Phoenix has announced plans to open its third Valley location, this time in Gilbert, near Power and Williams Field roads.
The Gilbert location is expected to open in late 2019.
The entertainment venue will feature eight screens with 100-percent reserved seating in oversize recliners.
Guests will enjoy laser and digital 4K projection, in-theater food and beverage service, and a standalone lobby bar offering a selection of more than 30 local and regional craft beers.
Alamo Drafthouse Gilbert will feature a diverse programming slate, showing art house and independent releases along with the blockbusters.
"We're thrilled to be in the beginning stages of our third Alamo location in the Phoenix area," says Derek Dodd, Operating Partner for the Alamo Drafthouse Phoenix group. "We figure there's no better way to celebrate a new theater Coming Soon than by giving our loyal fans the chance to spend the year with free movies on us!"
To celebrate the new Gilbert location, Alamo Drafthouse Phoenix will be giving away a year of free movies to one lucky Alamo Victory member.
Visit the Alamo Drafthouse Gilbert page to enter.
Alamo Victory is a free rewards program where members receive invites to movie screenings, special menu tastings, surprise ticket offers, a birthday ticket, free food & beverage vouchers and more. To sign up or to learn more about the program, visit drafthouse.com/phoenix/victory.
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Tempe
1140 E. Baseline Road
Tempe, AZ 85283
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Chandler
4955 S. Arizona Ave.
Chandler, AZ 85248
COMING SOON:
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Gilbert
5478 S. Power Road
Gilbert, AZ 85295
About Alamo Drafthouse Phoenix
Created by movie lovers for movie lovers, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema offers the best in movies, food and drinks all at your seat. We combine first run films, unique programming, superior sound and picture presentation with food and drink service to provide an incomparable moviegoing experience. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema has earned accolades as “the best theater in America” by Entertainment Weekly and “the coolest movie theater in the world” by Wired. Alamo Drafthouse Phoenix is locally owned and operated. For more information, please visit drafthouse.com/phoenix.
