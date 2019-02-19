APACHE JUNCTION, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Apache Junction Police Department is warning about a man who is pretending to be a police officer.
Police say he is name is Sean Parker and the caller ID comes up as (480) 982-8260, which is the department's non-emergency number. He then asks for money to get rid of a fake warrant, police said.
Police say you should call them if you receive a call from this scammer.
There is an apparent scam in which a person represents himself as an AJ police officer. He says he is “Sean Parker” and uses (480) 982-8260, the police non-emergency number. The caller is trying to get funds to quash a false warrant. Contact police if you receive such a call. pic.twitter.com/1LznOqsrU6— AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) February 20, 2019
