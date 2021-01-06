COTTONWOOD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are searching for the suspects who stole an airplane from Cottonwood Airport on New Year's Eve.
Sgt. Chad Sinn with the Cottonwood Police Department said the suspects were able to break in to the airport just before midnight by disabling and forcing the main gate open. The suspects then stole a box trailer that had an airplane inside. Sinn said the suspects also stole airplane parts while inside the airport.
The total loss is estimated to be between $70,000 and $80,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cottonwood Police Department at 928-649-1397. To remain anonymous, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $450 for information leading to an arrest.