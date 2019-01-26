PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We now know what forced a flight from Phoenix to Chicago to return to Sky Harbor Airport Friday night.
Frontier Airlines tells us the plane had to turn back after a suspected "bird strike."
The plane was not damaged.
"Safety is our top priority and the aircraft returned out of an abundance of caution," the airline said in a statement.
Passengers were given refunds and $400 in vouchers and, if needed, were provided with hotels and meals.
Travelers were able to board another flight to Chicago on Saturday.
Another aircraft was brought in to continue the flight Saturday morning.
"We understand that unexpected travel delays are frustrating and work to get our passengers to their destinations as quickly as possible," stated the airline.
