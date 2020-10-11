MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- No one was hurt after a small aircraft had to make a belly landing in Mesa Sunday afternoon.
The Mesa Fire and Medical Department says airport rescue crews responded to a report of an aircraft experiencing hydraulic failure with its landing gear. The plane was told by the tower to do multiple "fly bys" to burn fuel before safely making a belly landing.
The aircraft was a North American T6 military-style (ex-Navy) aircraft, privately owned with two people on board. Both of those on board were able to safely get off the aircraft with no injuries.