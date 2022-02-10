BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are investigating a report of a plane down in the Sun City Festival development in Buckeye Thursday morning. Initial reports began around 11 a.m. to the area of Sun Valley Parkway and Canyon Springs Boulevard.
The Buckeye Police Department told Arizona's Family the incident involves aircraft from Luke Air Force Base. It's not clear how many people might be injured. what type of aircraft went down, or the flight's path. Arizona's Family has confirmed the FAA has placed a 24-hour five mile temporary flight restriction around the site because of an "aircraft accident." No other information has been released.
