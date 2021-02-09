PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Airbnb announced on Tuesday that 70 listings in five major travel destinations in the state have been suspended from Airbnb for violating policies on parties and events.
The suspended listings are located in Phoenix, Flagstaff, Paradise Valley, Scottsdale and Sedona. Specific addresses have not been made available.
Airbnb worked to abide by CDC's COVID-19 guidelines to help slow the spread of the virus. However, last August, Airbnb announced a "global ban on parties", according to a press release from the company. This means parties could only have a max of 16 guests.
If guests or hosts violated this, they would face some harsh consequences that included a ban. This led to the suspension/removal of 50 listings across the state.
“Protecting public health and reducing neighborhood disturbances are critical components of responsible travel,” said John Choi, Arizona Public Policy Director for Airbnb. “We are committed to advancing our efforts to crack down on irresponsible behavior and will continue to work with our guests, hosts, and communities in Arizona to promote safe practices.”
The crackdown is in addition to a ban on house parties that Airbnb put into place in 2019 so that local communities wouldn't be disturbed along with the launch of manual screening of high-risk reservations to prevent reservations by unauthorized people.