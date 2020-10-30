PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Airbnb issued a warning ahead of Halloween weekend that parties will be banned for Arizona listings.

The warning reminds users that the company may take legal action against guests who violate Airbnb's rules prohibiting parties. Airbnb also announced that it would not allow any one-night reservations over the holiday weekend in entire home listings in Arizona and throughout the United States and Canada.

The ban is in effect to mitigate the spread of coronavirus during what appears to be a surge of cases in Arizona. Back in July, Airbnb suspended or removed over 50 listings to crackdown on party houses.

Guests with reservations of two or more days this weekend have been required to confirm that they understand that they may be subject to removal from Airbnb or legal action if they violate the rules on parties.

Airbnb is also offering tips to Arizona hosts on how to protect their properties against unauthorized parties.