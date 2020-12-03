PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizonans hoping to ring in the new year at a party at an Airbnb will have to go through extra hoops. The short-term rental company announced on Thursday new restrictions to curb parties being out-of-control, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers without a history of positive reviews on Airbnb can't make a one-night reservation for a home on New Year's Eve in Arizona and the rest of the United States. There are also more restrictions on one and two-night reservations that "may pose heightened risk for parties," Airbnb said in a statement.

If there is a reservation already in place, Airbnb will honor it. The company said rentals for unauthorized parties typically aren't made very far in advance. Full details of the restrictions can be found here.

Airbnb issued similar restrictions during Halloween weekend where one-night reservations were banned. Airbnb said it was successful and resulted in the suspension or removal of 50 Arizona listings because of complaints or they violated the rules on parties.

The moves come as neighborhoods in the Phoenix area have seen an increase in parties at short-term rentals. A huge party was broken up at a Paradise Valley home in September, where two men were arrested and citations were issued to the renters. Critics say there is a lack of regulation because state law says counties, cities and towns can't enact their own rules on short-term rentals.