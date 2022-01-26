PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Vacation rental company Airbnb released how many bookings it blocked in Arizona last year using its "anti-party" system, which blocks renters younger than 25 without a positive rental history from booking homes in their local area.

In 2020, the company took the unusual step to prevent bookings under certain circumstances as Airbnb hosts and communities around the country complained about nuisances and violence. Arizona's Family reported in November that several short-term rentals around the Phoenix area were leading to problems.

Short-term rentals, social media leading to dangerous Phoenix area teen parties Police are seeing a dangerous trend with some of these short-term rentals -- teenagers throwing parties and using social media to promote them.

Bill Hunter, who has been tracking bad behavior at short-term rentals for two years, says that complaints out of Paradise Valley account for 45 percent of disturbance calls to police. "There's no on-site supervision. There's nobody there to actually monitor the activity or quiet it down when it gets out of hand. And that puts the neighbors in the position of sort of being the front desk manager," Hunter said.

Airbnb says it blocked or redirected about 11,000 people from booking these homes using the "under 25" anti-party mechanism set up in 2021. Because these types of parties tend to pop up around the holidays, it also strengthened rules to prevent one-night bookings for guests who don't have a positive rental history. On the Fourth of July, the system stopped more than 3,200 bookings, and on New Year's Eve, Airbnb blocked over 2,900. "We believe it worked. Those weekends were generally quiet, and these initiatives were well-received by our Host community," Airbnb said in a news release. For more information on the platform's policies on gatherings, click here.