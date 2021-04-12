PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With more Arizonans getting vaccinated and traveling more, Airbnb wants to make sure that unauthorized parties in the state don't happen over the Fourth of July weekend.
As of last summer, Airbnb made some changes for guests to abide by in order to further protect them during the pandemic and to maintain peace at their listings for guests and neighbors. One of the policies was regarding large parties. Airbnb says parties larger than 16 people are prohibited until further notice. Guests who don't abide by it will have their account removed.
Last year, Airbnb suspended and removed 50 listings around Arizona that violated their polices on parties and other events.
Airbnb announced Monday their Summer of Responsible Travel plan which they hope will help keep parties calm and make the travel experience better.
Here are some of the new rules:
- 4th of July - Airbnb says guests without a history of positive reviews on their platform will not be able to make one night reservations in entire home listings for the 4th of July holiday weekend.
- Noise detection devices - These are devices from Minut that will report feedback and will monitor the decibel levels to help identify parties or other noise issues.
- Neighborhood support - There will be a Neighborhood Support Line available 24/7 for neighbors to call in to report parties.
- Healthy safety practices - Airbnb encourages guests to use a mask, practice social distancing and making sure they follow their five-step cleaning process when leaving.
For more information about Airbnb's new guidelines, visit their website here.