PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The labor union representing air traffic controllers is pushing to stop the partial federal government shutdown.
On Monday, the president and vice president of National Air Traffic Controllers Association Arizona chapter spent about an hour and a half passing out dozens of brochures to passengers explaining why the shutdown could compromise safety. It's one of many campaigns happening at airports across the country.
Brian Fox has been an air traffic controller for nine years and currently serves as NATCA Arizona's president.
Air traffic controllers are the key to helping pilots land, take off and taxi to and from gates safely. If they're not perfect in their communication skills, people can get hurt.
"We will do everything in our power to keep you safe as possible, however with the government shutdown, it's adding stress, fatigue, we don't have the resources that we need and as time progresses. The system is getting less safe," explained Fox.
He added support staff, including human resources and the training department, are furloughed right now.
He hasn't had to work overtime but knows co-workers who have. He said it doesn't help that the number of fully certified air traffic controllers is at a 30 year low.
"I don't want to say there could be an accident, you know, I hope not. You know, but as fatigue, if you haven't slept in two days, you know and you have to make a split-second decision, you're going to be slower," he said. "Hopefully we don't get to a point where something like that happens, but as this progresses, safety is reduced from where we ultimately want to be."
"We all take what we do very seriously," said Fox. "We know we have an important role in the safety of people's lives."
However, he's concerned how much longer employees can come to work without getting paid.
"I have several members who expressed a lot of financial concerns and starting to stress out quite a bit," he said.
Fox used his day off to interact with passengers outside Terminal 3's security checkpoint and asked them to call their congressional leaders to end the government shutdown.
He explained federal air traffic control workers are frustrated. They've already missed one paycheck - Tuesday, Jan. 15 and are worried about missing the next on Tuesday, Jan. 29.
Fox said union members started passing out brochures (HYPERLINK: https://www.natca.org/images/Newsroom/ShutdownTrifold.pdf) to passengers on Saturday, Jan. 14.
He added they'll continue to do so every day in Sky Harbor's terminals through Friday, Jan. 25.
