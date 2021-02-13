MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa woman who just had surgery and couldn't work because of COVID-19 was in desperate need of a new heating and cooling unit and Chandler company answered the call.
Darlene Murphy lives alone and just had her right knee replaced. She got out of the hospital on Wednesday and when she returned home, her heater was blowing cold air. Her unit was so old no one could get her replacement parts and she didn't have enough money for a new unit. Murphy said she had to sleep under five blankets because it was so cold.
The 70-year-old said she spent all day on the phone hoping to get some help. That's when Jesus Moron with Powerful AC Heating & Air Conditioning found out what she was going through. He and his crew showed up at home on Saturday and installed a new cooling and heating unit free of charge.
"I'm very grateful, grateful for them," said Murphy.
Since she has trouble getting around, Moron and his team installed a WiFi thermostat, so she doesn't have to get up every time she wants to adjust it and can control it from her phone.
"It feels better than a paying job because you can go home and know that you did something right by somebody," said Moron.
For Moron, he was more than willing to help because he said he knows what it's like to need assistance. He was born in Mexico and came to the U.S. for a better life. His family was in a homeless shelter for a few months and was grateful for those who helped him out of that struggle.
"I know what it's like not to have help, and they were helping us there and we had a hand up. And now that we have a way to give back, sometimes we can do that," said Moron.
Now Murphy can get a comfortable night's sleep.
"There's (sic) people out there that really care," said Murphy.