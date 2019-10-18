PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona aid organizations say senior homelessness is on the rise, with many of these people experiencing homelessness for the first time.
"It's pretty dramatic. More than you would believe,” said Wendy Johnson, Executive Director of the Justa Center, which helps out homeless seniors. “In 2006, there were 135 people served the entire year. This year we will serve slightly over 1,100."
[WATCH: The number of homeless seniors is on the rise]
It's unclear exactly how many seniors are out on the streets in Arizona for the first time, but Johnson says rising housing and utility costs in Arizona are placing a pinch on seniors with a fixed income.
That leaves them vulnerable to things like a surprise medical bill or other unplanned expense, and can leave them unable to pay rent.
She says what’s needed is a centralized, affordable place where seniors can live with dignity.
"They don't have a place to go,” Johnson said. “There is no housing in Phoenix that a senior on $700 a month can afford."
While Arizona is still a relatively cheap place to live, AARP State Director Dana Kennedy agrees that the state is getting more expensive, and people who moved here for retirement have the potential to be priced out if a spouse dies or their situation changes.
"More and more seniors are one paycheck or one social security check away from being homeless," Kennedy said.
That’s what happened to 62-year-old Susan Armstrong. She says she spent more than 30 years working for the government, but a dispute with a landlord, a lack of savings, and a surprise cancer diagnosis left Armstrong and her two dogs with nowhere to turn this summer.
Now she’s homeless for the first time in her life.
"I've always been the one who provided for everybody else,” Armstrong said. "Never thought I'd be in this situation.”