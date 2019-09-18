PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For the first time since Mountain Pointe High School coach Justin Hager was accused of trading game day information, Arizona’s Family sat down with the executive director of the Association of Interscholastic Athletes (AIA).
David Hines had just returned from a national AIA conference held in Seattle, which so happened to overlap with the investigation.
“Our concern really is what he put out there, if there was, in fact, communication back and forth between other coaches and this individual,” said Hines.
The AIA is requiring all the high schools involved to conduct their own internal investigation to see if any of their coaches ever replied to Hager. The catch is what they are allowed to do with the information because the AIA doesn’t have jurisdiction over coaches.
“Coaches are hired by the district, so it’s a personnel matter. We do not have the authority to necessarily punish a coach. If they are affiliated with a program, then forfeits could take place,” said Hines.
Meaning, depending on the circumstances and what’s uncovered, it won’t necessarily be the coaches facing punishment. It could be the student athletes, and their eligibility for AIA organized playoff games.
It may not seem fair, acknowledges Hines.
“Unfortunately, in our system, it’s a hard life lesson that we have. That’s why we try to encourage our coaches that they are there to protect the kids,” said Hines.
The rules are developed by AIA members, whether Hines agrees with them or not.
Hines also says the board will not be going over videos of past games to see if there’s evidence that coaches utilized the information sent to them by Hager.
“It’s difficult to determine, yes, in this situation off film to see if they used this information. We would have no idea,” said Hines.
The board hopes to wrap up the investigation by mid-October.