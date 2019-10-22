PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Interscholastic Association met for the first time since it was discovered that former Phoenix high school coach Justin Hager leaked confidential information to other school teams.
After meeting, the AIA decided that no other schools who received emails from Hager will be punished in the scandal.
David Hines, the executive director of the AIA, said in a statement Monday that there was no evidence of correspondence between Hager and other schools.
"As far as the e-mails that were sent from Mr. Hager to schools regarding football material, a search of school databases found no evidence of back and forth communication," Hines said.
It all started after an employee investigation discovered that for the past two years, Hager, who is also a teacher at Mountain Pointe High School, sent insider details to coaches of competing teams.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Mountain Pointe High School coach accused of leaking information to opponents]
Officials say between 2017 and August 2019, Hager leaked game plans and other information to teams using a secret email address in an attempt to give Mountain Pointe opponents an advantage.
The emails came to light after a coach at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas received an email and responded saying they had no interest in cheating. That coach then told the Mountain Pointe High School head coach who then passed it along to the principal.
The district fired Hager earlier this month.
[READ MORE: District fires Mountain Pointe HS coach who shared secrets with opposing teams]
Initially, the AIA was requiring all the high schools that Hager tried to communicate with to conduct their own internal investigations to see if they responded to Hager's emails.
Now, the AIA has decided that no other teams will be punished.
Hines said he was disappointed that it took an out of state school to bring this to light and that this went on for several years.
"We appreciate all the schools performing their due diligence and getting back to the AIA with the information they had provided," Hines said.
The girls' basketball program received a warning from the AIA for a recruiting violation under Hager.
"The Executive Board did agree with the school’s finding that a violation had occurred with the Mountain Pointe girls basketball team. A warning was issued, but no further penalties will be levied at this time as the school and school district had released Mr. Hager from his duties," Hines said.
Hager could potentially lose his Arizona teaching certificate because was fired and not allowed to resign.