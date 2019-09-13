AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A Valley mom said she's finally done going to court after a video of her autistic son, Jordan, using a urinal wound up online last November.
Amanda Steele said she spent her summer in court because of the three teens who recorded the video.
"Yesterday marked the end of a chapter, and today begins the healing process, the moving forward, the being grateful it’s over, being grateful for how it ended," Steele said.
Steele said the video was taken at Mountain Pointe High School in Ahwatukee.
"All three were charged with the bathroom video, the surreptitious film," said Steele. "They all received a lesser felony. They all took the plea. I’m glad they didn’t choose to go to trial. Two of them have 20 hours of community service. One of them has 30 hours of community service. If they make any mistakes or break their probation, they can be detained automatically. All three are listed as juvenile delinquents."
Steele says Thursday's hearing was for the third girl involved in the incident.
"Yesterday a complete plot twist occurred," said Steele. "I got to hear their side. She apologized for her actions, and I think that started a little closure for myself."
Steele said Jordan has grown from this by learning to advocate for himself, so something like this does not happen again.