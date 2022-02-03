AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenager is in the ICU after getting into an electric skateboarding accident last Friday night. "It was the worst thing I've ever seen," said Travis Dale about his 19-year-old son, Aidan, who's in a hospital bed following an electric skateboard accident.
Dale learned from Aidan's friends that they were taking turns riding a Meepo Mini 2 Electric Skateboard that can get up to 28 MPH at ASU's Tempe Main Campus last Friday night. When Aidan took it for a ride without a helmet, he didn't come back to his friends; instead, they found him.
"They found him unconscious. He had a pretty big gash on the back of his head; he threw up. It was pretty scary. Traumatic for them," said Dale.
Dr. Frank LoVecchio isn't the doctor taking care of Aidan but did provide some context about skateboard accidents. He said there are around 70,000 emergency department visits for skateboarders a year, mostly orthopedic injuries.
"You know, lumps and bumps and broken bones, unfortunately, a small percentage of them have a head injury," said Dr. LoVecchio. "One of the most tragic things about working in the ER is seeing young kids have injuries."
The MCC student is in that small percentage, suffering from a traumatic brain injury at Scottsdale's Honor Health. "We don't know what the outcome will be. We know he's alive," said Dale. "We are a people of faith. We know he's in God's hands. We know he's going to take care of him." If you would like to help the Dale family with medical bills, click here.