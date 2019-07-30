AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Janet Crance remembers where a speeding car jumped the curb and almost crashed into her house in Ahwatukee.
"The speeds do get out of control," said Crance. "We've seen people probably going 40-50 mph, up and down this road."
[WATCH: Ahwatukee neighbors get speed cushions installed to fight speeders]
But instead of just complaining about all the cars whizzing up and down the block, Crance and other concerned neighbors took action.
They met with the City of Phoenix's Street Transportation Department, went door to door with petitions and rallied support to install speed cushions to slow drivers down.
And the hard work paid off.
The City recently installed two speed-cushions along 44th Street, north of Elliot Road.
Speed cushions are similar to speed bumps, just not as big.
Neighbors also raised $1,000 to pay for the new speed cushions.
"We all slow down - people slow down," said neighbor Gladys Venzia. "But then I've noticed that as soon as you go over the last cushion, they start speeding up."
In an effort to address the speeding up after the hump problem, neighbors have created a website www.cushion44th.org and are working with city officials to install four more speed cushions.
Crance wants other communities to know that if neighbors work together, they can get things done.
"Too many people feel like the City doesn't listen to their concerns, and won't address their issues," said Crance. "But if you follow proper protocol and proper procedure, they are more than anxious to take care of any traffic problem you may have."
"In addition to new speed cushions, the City of Phoenix is also planning to stripe the entire block, which creates an optical illusion for drivers making the lanes look narrower. Motorists tend to drive faster on wider lanes.
