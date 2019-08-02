PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - People living in an Ahwatukee neighborhood just off Desert Foothills Parkway and Pecos Road said they feel like they’re living in a war zone.
Construction of the new Palma Brisa development means there are large blasts into the ground.
But the group of homeowners on the street right next to it said they’re tired of huge explosions with no warning, some that have even damaged parts of their homes.
“Your whole house is shaking, and you’re going like this!” said Joan Stern, one of the neighbors whose home backs up to the construction.
“It was like a cloud of dust everywhere,” said Lee Burton, another neighbor nearby.
“Everything rattles in the house, everything shakes, and we don’t know when it’s coming,” said Pat Marn, upset by what’s been happening.
These are just some of the neighbors who said the blasts are way too much.
“The blasting has knocked me on my butt when I was standing at the kitchen sink one time,” said Stern.
Stern said they happen at least twice a week with no warning.
“I had items broken in my house, falling off the shelves, and a picture fell and hit me in the head,” she said.
Stern said the developer, Blandford Homes, said it wouldn’t be very disruptive.
“He said it won’t be any worse than a semi driving down your road. You won’t feel anything. Well, that’s not true,” she said.
These neighbors said they’ve dealt with the Loop 202 construction for two years, but the blasts weren’t as strong, and they sounded a siren when they happened.
Blandford Homes said me they’ve done about 20 blasts over the past couple months, and have a fire marshal on the scene each time.
They also said they are within the noise and seismic parameters set by the City of Phoenix.
Blandford Homes said they hope to have this done in the next month, which means at least six more explosive blasts left, if not more.
