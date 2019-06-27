PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - After 12 years, the man accused of an Ahwatukee murder was testifying in his own defense.
Avtar Grewal is accused of killing his wife back in 2007, but the trial didn’t begin until earlier this month. Thursday was day 2 of Grewal taking the stand.
[RELATED: Ahwatukee murder case from 2007 goes to trial]
When Navneet Kaur was found dead in her Ahwatukee home in 2007, police said she had been strangled and left in a tub full of water. Grewal, her estranged husband, had run off to India. Four years later, he was extradited back to Arizona as the suspect in the case.
In an unusual move, he agreed to testify before a jury in his own murder trial on Wednesday.
“Your accent is somewhat thick,” the judge said. “So I think it will be helpful for the court reporter and everyone that you proceed slowly.”
The trial took a break and resumed Thursday morning as Grewal’s attorneys questioned him about his arranged marriage to Kaur.
While they were married, he lived in Canada and she lived in Phoenix. He talked about how she needed heart surgery, and he called her frequently to see how her health was doing.
“I have anxiety, okay? I get concerned,” Grewal said in court.
But he says she took it to be overbearing.
"What happened next in your relationship?” Grewal’s attorney asked him.
“It started going like this,” Grewal replied with his finger going in an up-and-down movement. “Like it was a bad one. Like you never know. She's positive now and in one hour it would be different."
Wednesday prosecutors cross-examined a woman who performed a neuro-psychological evaluation on the defendant. She said he showed signs of paranoia.
“He was feeling like he was being spied on, there was someone walking back and forth outside the window,” he said.
After hours of wide-ranging questions, Grewal’s attorneys still didn’t begin asking him about the night his wife was killed.
The trial is in recess for Independence Day, and it won’t pick back up until July 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.