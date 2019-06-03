PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A murder 12 years ago sparked an international manhunt for a man believed to have killed his estranged wife in her Ahwatukee home.
The suspected killer fled the country after the murder.
Avtar Grewal was extradited back to Phoenix in 2011, and has been awaiting trial ever since.
Now he is finally going before a jury.
[WATCH: Prosecution, defense give opening statements]
Navneet Kaur, 30, had an arranged marriage with Grewal.
She lived in Ahwatukee, he in Canada.
Prosecutor Juan Martinez, the man who got a murder conviction in the infamous Jodi Arias trial, says the distance put a strain on their relationship.
“And if he called her, she needed to answer. Because if she didn't answer, he would continue to call and call and call and call some more,” Martinez told the jury Monday.
In March 2007, Kaur she decided she wanted a divorce.
Grewal flew to Phoenix to talk about it.
“They start slapping each other; they lose themselves in that moment," Grewal's attorney, Jeffrey Kirchler, said. "Next thing he knows, Avtar gets kicked in the groin. Next thing he knows she’s falling to the ground hitting her head on the table.”
Before the night was over, she was dead, and he was on another plane to India.
“And he left a note behind, and the note said 'I killed this selfish b****,'" Martinez said.
The next morning, when their calls kept going to voicemail, Kaur’s coworkers started to worry.
“I told her that I wanted her to come stay at my house because I was worried something bad was going to happen to her,” said Kaur’s co-worker Gina Wilkins.
With the help of a neighbor, the women went into Kaur’s home, and found overturned furniture and blood on the floor.
Wilkins called 911. Police found Kaur’s body. She had been strangled and and was laying upside down in a bathtub full of water.
“He didn't plan this; he didn't mean for this to happen. This happened, and it was a terrible terrible tragedy,” said Kirchler.
If found guilty, Grewal could face life in prison or the death penalty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.