Ahwatukee man has backyard karaoke during Arizona stay-at-home order

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When you hear "New York, New York" blasting from the backyard of an Ahwatukee neighborhood, it likely won’t be Frank Sinatra’s voice you hear, but Frank Canzoneri. The 77-year-old decided last week to share slices of happiness, not only with his neighbors, but also with his friends and family online.

Man dyes his wife's hair for her during coronavirus quarantine It seems like the news nowadays is all about the coronavirus and all the crazy havoc it has had on society globally. COVID-19 has also helped highlight the heroes who are stepping up to do things without second guessing it.

“Music is -- It lightens up the soul," Canzoneri said.

And it’s been lightening his soul for a decade, going back to the time when he used to perform around Buffalo, New York.

“I never gave it a thought. I just sang primarily for the fun,” Canzoneri said. “But then after people said, 'Hey, you have a really good voice. You oughta try doing this, that, and the other thing.’"

So now, stay-at-home orders seem to be the perfect time for him to put on a show again. Canzoneri has been singing 1 or 2 songs a day from his patio, and he plans to do it all throughout the month of April. His wife has been putting the videos up on Facebook. He says he sometimes gets 1,000 views an hour.

“I said, 'If anybody has a request... Well, I'm sorry.' I said that,” he laughed. “I'm getting all kinds of requests! I'm trying to take care of the family ones first."

+7 Arizonans show random acts of kindness during coronavirus pandemic Arizonans are showing each other random acts of kindness during the coronavirus pandemic.

Canzoneri also hopes the music inspires his friends in more ways than one.

“I’d like to see everyone, [whether] they enjoy the music or not, say a pray for everyone in this country,” he said.