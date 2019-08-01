AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The search is on for a group of brazen teenage bandits who police believe are targeting homes across the valley.
According to a recent victim, they knock on people's doors, and when there's no answer, they break it down.
One of their most recent crimes was captured on video in Ahwatukee.
[WATCH: Search for teen bandits who hit Ahwatukee homes]
On Tuesday, July 23rd, Mark Demers' security video caught five teens ransacking their way through his entire house.
“They should hope that the police catch up to them before a homeowner with a gun does," he later remarked.
On Demers’ security video, one of the suspects appears to be carrying what looks like a gun.
Had he been home at the time, Demers said he worried that he would’ve been shot.
“It's how they're spending their summer vacations… stealing a truck and ransacking houses," Demers told Arizona’s Family.
Unlike other smash and grab cases, security video shows these bandits were inside of Demers’ home for six minutes.
A neighbor noticed them and called the cops.
However, video shows the teens speeding away only a minute before police arrived.
“One of them is carrying a white paper bag… there's not much in it, but the whole house was turned over," he said.
At last check, none of the suspects have been identified. Detectives believe the teens have committed similar crimes across the valley, including in Chandler.
“Going through that risk, just for a little bag of stuff... it's not very smart,” Demers said. “ You really gotta scratch your head about it."
