AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- From animals to movie characters, even Jesus, Ahwatukee artist Sandra Marshall has a love for food art. But it is one of her most recent creations that is getting a lot of attention. She recreated Sen. Bernie Sanders' infamous picture with his mittens at President Biden's inauguration last month.
"I had kale, potatoes, cauliflower, and I thought, this is Bernie, this is Bernie right here!" said Marshall. "I just put him together, and little did I know, it was going to take off like it did."
Marshall is new to Twitter. Last month, her first tweet was a picture of edible Bernie. Thanks to Stephen King, her artwork is now an internet sensation. The author reposted the picture, and it went viral.
"Bernie went out to over 3 million people just on Facebook. That is a lot of people," said Marshall.
Marshall said she is releasing a children's book with stories to go along with pictures of her food art. It will be available next month. For more information, click here.