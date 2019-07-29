AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The new school year hasn't started yet, but an Ahwatukee elementary school is already thousands of dollars in the hole.
A big chunk of money allocated for education programs is now missing.
All of the missing money was raised through Monte Vista's Parent Teacher Organization.
The money was designated for the school's art department.
The amount of money unaccounted for is believed to be around $20,000.
The Kyrene School District released this statement:
The Kyrene School District was made aware of a possible discrepancy in PTO funds from members of the incoming PTO board. It is the District’s understanding that the matter is now under investigation by the Phoenix Police Department. School districts and parent organizations are entirely separate when it comes to finance and governance, so Kyrene is not able to comment on the specifics of the PTO’s situation, but the District shares the community’s shock and disappointment. When a parent organization’s financial integrity is questioned, students and teachers pay the price. Kyrene School District will do all it can to support Monte Vista students, families, staff, administration, and its brand new PTO board in the coming year.
Kristen Miller has a daughter getting ready to enter the 2nd grade at Kyrene Monte Vista Elementary School.
She said that it's very upsetting to think that someone might be stealing money from kids and teachers at a public school.
"It's frustrating, and it definitely makes you think about who you trust," Miller said. "It was really unfortunate to hear that kids weren't going to have this money at the start of the school year."
It is unclear where the money went or who may have taken it.
The Phoenix Police Department is now investigating the missing funds.
The current PTO Board is now asking parents, teachers and the entire community to step up and donate money to offset what is missing.
"It is a shame, but I know this is a good school and a great district," said Miller. "I just feel like we'll make it work."
