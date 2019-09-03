AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A couple from Ahwatukee are two of the 34 people presumed dead in the California boat fire.
Their loved ones tell us they always went on adventures, traveling the globe.
Neal Baltz and Patricia Beitzinger lived in a close-knit cul-de-sac.
"I don't think they're TV people," Jack Belt, a neighbor of the couple. "I think they like to travel, save their money, go to exotic places and be outdoors."
Belt said he's known Baltz and Beitzinger for over three years.
Baltz's father tells us his son and his son's girlfriend of about eight years are presumed dead, and that the FBI told him they are still waiting for DNA results to confirm his son's death.
He also said Baltz's younger brother also bought a ticket to go on the boat but had to cancel at the last minute because of work.
We're told Baltz was an electrical engineer who lived in Phoenix for ten years.
"When I heard it last night on the 6 o' clock news, I was concerned at that point," Belt said. "Then this morning, it got more concerning. And then it got worse in the afternoon."
Belt said their neighborhood won't be the same.
"Usually when we get together, they talk about vacations, where they've been or where they're going to go," said Belt. And it's usually hiking a mountain in Europe or diving," Belt said.