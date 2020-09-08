AHWAUTKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Ten-year-old KiKi Hinkle still has a lot of scrapes and soreness, but she's doing a whole lot better than she was last month.
The Ahwatukee fifth-grader was run over by a boat trailer in a grocery store parking lot. The little girl spent two weeks in the hospital with nine fractured ribs and an assortment of other injuries.
"Yeah, it was horrible," said Kiki's mom, Laura Myers. "You could tell it was bad. There was a lot of blood and she was in shock."
Kiki still has a long road to recovery, but she's well on her way. The tough little 10-year-old was making pizza at Zzeeks pizza in Ahwatukee, which was holding a fundraiser Tuesday to help pay for Kiki's sky-high medical bills.
"They think I am doing a lot better," said Kiki. "I don't hurt as much. The only thing that has hurt since I've been home is back here."
"It just makes you feel so happy to be from a community like this where everybody - they know we are in need - and they are going to help us," said Myers. "That's amazing."
Twenty percent of all sales Tuesday at Zzeek's Ahwatukee restaurant, off Warner Road and 48th Street, will go toward KiKi and her family. Suzuki Law Offices will also match all donations. Owner Zeek Pectol said he saw what happened to KiKi on a community Facebook page, "Ahwatukee 411," and he knew right away they had to do something.
"We live in this area and having pizza shop gives us opportunity to use it as a vehicle to help people out," said Pectol. "It just seemed like a perfect fit."
"It's a family in need," said Pectol. "We had an opportunity to help out - so why not help out."
An online fundraiser has also been set up to help the family. For more details, go to this website.