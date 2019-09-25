PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix teen is accused of abusing his pug and is now facing a felony animal cruelty charge, the first case under the new law, according to the Arizona Humane Society.
Investigators said they received a report on Monday of animal abuse in the neighborhood of 32nd Avenue and Camelback Road, which is at Grand Canyon University.
They found a pug named Miso, who had two fractured ribs, a fractured pelvis and a broken tooth, AHS said. Bloodwork revealed other injuries.
According to police, 19-year-old Netzer Villagomez admitted to hanging his pug by his collar and leash at least twice for several seconds each time.
Police said Villagomez sent pictures of the abuse to another person.
Miso is an emotional support dog.
On Wednesday, police booked Villagomez into jail on a class five felony, according to AHS.
The Humane Society said it's the first animal abuse case under the new anti-cruelty law that went into effect on Aug. 27. It imposes stiffer penalties on animal abusers, such as increasing animal cruelty charges from a class six felony, the lowest designation, to a class five felony.
Miso is recovering in the care of the Arizona Humane Society.
The Arizona Humane Society gets dozens of calls every day to report animal abuse.
In 2018, they investigated more than 7,400 suspected animal cruelty cases.