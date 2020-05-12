PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With no school, a lot of kids are stuck at home playing on their phones, computers, and video games. Online predators also have more time to prey on victims.
"Unfortunately, there are more people out there doing ill on the internet than anybody would care to realize," said Scott Brown, a special agent in charge with Homeland Security Investigations.
Arizona agents who catch internet predators say they're seeing a spike in cases.
"They are frighteningly good," said Brown. "It's not bad kids or dumb kids that fall into this trap; it's any kid."
For years, agents have gone to classrooms or held presentations, teaching kids and parents about the dangers of online predators. Coronavirus forced them to halt those presentations until Tuesday when it announced presentations would launch online.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations Child Exploitation Unit (CEIU) is now offering virtual presentations for school systems through the Project iGuardian program.
"We can use Zoom," said Brown. "We can use Webex. We can use Facebook platforms, pretty much we can adapt it to any sort of mass communications outreach mechanism we need to meet the needs of the group we're presenting to."
He said it's the first time agents have taken these lessons to the virtual world, and it's free.
Brown said anyone can request a presentation, but they present to groups.
You can submit requests to iGuardian@ice.dhs.gov. Requests should include the following information:
Contact information including Organization, name, phone number, and email
Requested date/time
Preferred online platform
Type of audience:
Parent, guardian or educator
Children (Kindergarten – 5th grade)
Youth (6th-8th grade)
Youth (9th-12th grade)