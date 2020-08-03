SELLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed that four people were arrested in Phoenix last Thursday after hundreds of pounds of drugs were seized during an investigation by special agents with the Homeland Security Investigations [HSI].

About 400 lbs of meth, 10 lbs of fentanyl powder, 8 lbs of fentanyl pills [approximately 30,000 pills], and $55,041 in cash was retrieved.

On July 23, along with U.S. Border Patrol Intelligence Agents, the Native High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force [HIDTA] identified a vehicle being used to smuggle pounds of narcotics from Mexico into the U.S. by alleged drug traffickers.

On July 30, federal agents did surveillance on the vehicle from the border of Phoenix. The car was seen driving up a make-shift ramp over the U.S. border about 50 miles west of Lukeville Port-of-Entry between Ajo and Welton U.S. Border Patrol Stations.

+2 Arrest made, narcotics worth more than $80K seized in Globe drug bust On August 1, in collaboration with the Globe Police Department and Gila County Sheriff's Office, the Gila County Drug, Gang, and Violent Crimes Task Force conducted a drug investigation.

When the vehicle arrived in Phoenix, agents witnessed contents from it being unloaded into another vehicle. Agents moved in on the individuals unloading the vehicle and arrested Luis Rendon-Espinoza, Manual Delgado-Lopez, Miguel Daniel Luna, and Felicitas Saenz. All four are facing various federal drug violation charges.

“This significant seizure is a prime example of the importance of HSI partnering with federal agencies to leverage all capabilities and expertise to interdict and disrupt the flow of drugs into the U.S.,” said Special Agent in Charge Scott Brown of HSI Arizona in a released statement.