YUMA (AP) — Border Patrol agents in Arizona say a Mexican national was caught trying to smuggle methamphetamine.
Agents in the Yuma Sector say the arrest occurred Monday morning at a checkpoint along Interstate 8 near Wellton.
A shuttle bus was stopped and referred for a secondary inspection.
A Border Patrol canine detected the presence of drug.
Authorities say a 47-year-old man on the bus had 3 pounds (1.4 kilograms) of meth strapped to his legs.
The man is from Mexico but is lawfully admitted for permanent residence in the U.S.
He was taken into custody for the transportation of a controlled substance.
Agents released the shuttle van and its other occupants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.