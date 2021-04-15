PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been indicted after he tried to cover up his history of arrests in other states to get private tutoring jobs in Arizona, state prosecutors said on Thursday. And according to a lawsuit, he was a suspected child predator. A grand jury indicted Brett James Smith on charges of fraud, forgery and perjury earlier this month. The Arizona Attorney General's Office said he lied about and neglected facts on a name change application with the Maricopa County Superior Court. Prosecutors said he did this to hide his past arrests and convictions.
The indictment shows Smith used names like Brett Zagorac, Brett Wilhelm, B.J. Wilhelm, Brett White and more. According to a lawsuit filed by the head of the Department of Public Safety against the Arizona Board of Fingerprinting and Smith, Smith was arrested 10 times and served jail time for inappropriately touching children in Illinois and Indiana. The lawsuit said Smith used his old name of Zagorac in 2018 to get a clearance card so he could teach kids but was rejected. Before getting another card, Gilbert police said he tried to get a tutoring job by not using his full name, court records claim. Chandler police said he oversold himself for tutoring jobs and lied about his work history. In 2019, he changed his name to Brett Smith for the clearance card and after initially getting denied, he was approved, the lawsuit said.
DPS was upset and filed a lawsuit against the state Board of Fingerprinting because it claims the board failed to accurately take into account all the arrests and didn't consider Smith's "repeated history of using fake names" to get access to children. Those arrests involving Smith include allegations that range from rubbing children's lower backs under their clothes to using fake names to get to children to inappropriately touching a boy while he slept.