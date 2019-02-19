PEORIA (3TV/CBS 5) – A Peoria police sergeant is facing fraud and theft charges for allegedly using money from a nonprofit organization for personal purchases.
According to court paperwork filed by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, a grand jury last week indicted Sgt. Jon Paul Meck on two felony counts and three misdemeanor counts.
The allegations against Meck got back to February 2012, when he was the treasurer of the Arizona Tactical Officers Association (ATOA). He held that position from September 2009 through August 2018.
ATOA is a nonprofit organization that provides tactical training to its members, all of whom are part of law enforcement agencies throughout Arizona.
“An investigation revealed that beginning in February 2012, Meck allegedly used the organization’s account to make personal purchases not authorized by the ATOA board,” according to a news release announcing the indictment from Mark Brnovich’s office.
According to the indictment, the felony theft charge involved “an amount of $25,000 or more.”
The three misdemeanor charges stem from incidents alleged to have happened over a three-month period in 2016. Each involved less than $1,000.
At this point, the AG’s office has not released any details, including how investigators believe Meck used the money.
The Peoria Police Department said it put Meck on leave on Aug. 3, 2018, after it learned of the allegations.
"Meck will continue to be on administrative leave until the completion of the internal investigation," according to a statement released by PPD Tuesday afternoon. "We hold all members of our department to the highest standards and thoroughly investigate all incidents of alleged misconduct. Due to the ongoing internal investigation, we are unable to provide any further information at this time."
According to Meck’s LinkedIn page, he has been with the Peoria Police Department since November 2004. Before that, he spent more than three years with the Gilbert Police Department.
“I have been a first responder since 1994,” he wrote on his bio.
His most recent job, according to LinkedIn, is as a “licensed real estate salesperson.” That entry is dated September 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.