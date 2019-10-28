PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The Arizona Attorney General’s Office is suing a Phoenix bar for allegedly refusing to let in a man and his service dog.
It happened in mid-January when Bill Larson, a veteran of the Air Force Reserves, went to O’Brien’s Sports Bar. He had his service dog, Whopper, with him.
Larson said both a bartender and the owner of the bar told him that dogs are not allowed and that he needed to leave, according to the AG’s office. Larson explained that Whopper is a service dog, but the bar stood firm.
According to court documents filed last week, the bar “only allows on its premises service animals that assist with navigation, hearing and sight disabilities. Service animals that do not assist with disabilities related to navigation, hearing, or sight are not allowed into the establishments.”
The AG’s office says that’s a violation for the Arizonans with Disabilities Act.
Larson has a brain injury that causes him to have transient ischemic attacks, also known as mini-strokes.
That’s where Whopper, an American bulldog, comes in.
“Whopper has been trained as a medical alert service dog,” explains the court paperwork. “Whopper has been trained to detect the onset of a transient ischemic attack before it occurs and alert Mr. Larson so that he can take steps to protect himself and others, like pulling off to the side of the road if he is driving.”
Arizona law says public businesses “shall not discriminate against individuals with disabilities who use service animals if the tasks performed by the service animals are directly related to the individual’s disability.”
According to the AG’s office, that is the case with Whopper. That means Larson and Whopper should have been allowed into O’Brien’s Sports Bar.
“Under Arizona law, all Arizonans have the right to full and equal enjoyment of places of public accommodation,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “Disabled individuals who require the use of a service animal cannot be excluded, denied services, segregated or otherwise treated differently than other individuals because of their need for reasonable accommodations.”
It's unequivocally laid out in public court documents.
“Mr. Larson’s requested accommodation – the ability to bring his service dog into the establishments – was reasonable.”
The Civil Rights Division of the Arizona Attorney General’s Office is handling the case.
If you believe you’ve been discriminated against in housing, employment, public accommodations, or voting, please contact the Civil Rights Division at 602-542-5263 or submit an intake questionnaire at www.azag.gov/complaints/civil-rights.